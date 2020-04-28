You might not be able to gather with the entire clan right now, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy Sunday dinner.
Nite Owl, a restaurant near 38th and Farnam Streets, has gathered some Omaha chefs to provide comfort food with curbside pickup on the seventh day of the week. From 4 to 8 p.m., individually plated dinners will be delivered to your car.
Last week, Tom Nicholson of The Boiler Room made Cubano sandwiches and the trimmings. This week, Kristina Lee of Nice Rollz will serve up bulgogi with gochujang sauce, egg roll, crab rangoon, pickled cucumber salad and Korean sponge candy. She's also offering a vegetarian option.
Unemployed restaurant and bar workers will get discounted dinners, and alcohol also will be available for takeout. Items from the regular Nite Owl menu won't be served.
The Sunday Dinner Series is planned through June 7. For more information, see the restaurant's Facebook page.
1 of 17
Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside takeout as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.