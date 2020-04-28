See our interactive map of takeout locations in Omaha

You might not be able to gather with the entire clan right now, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy Sunday dinner.

Nite Owl, a restaurant near 38th and Farnam Streets, has gathered some Omaha chefs to provide comfort food with curbside pickup on the seventh day of the week. From 4 to 8 p.m., individually plated dinners will be delivered to your car.

Last week, Tom Nicholson of The Boiler Room made Cubano sandwiches and the trimmings. This week, Kristina Lee of Nice Rollz will serve up bulgogi with gochujang sauce, egg roll, crab rangoon, pickled cucumber salad and Korean sponge candy. She's also offering a vegetarian option.

Unemployed restaurant and bar workers will get discounted dinners, and alcohol also will be available for takeout. Items from the regular Nite Owl menu won't be served.

The Sunday Dinner Series is planned through June 7. For more information, see the restaurant's Facebook page.

