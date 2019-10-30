A downtown Italian restaurant and a west Omaha bakery took top honors at the 13th annual Comfort Food Classic.
This year's theme was "Home Cooked Cook-off." Via Farina chef John Rea won the first-place trophy for his smoked maple-glazed pork cheeks with cast-iron cornbread and pickled blueberry. Lori Manoj, owner of Sugar Coma Custom Treats, won the dessert competition for her snickerdoodle apple pie cookie cups.
The cookoff, held Oct. 13, raised more than $100,000 for Grief's Journey, a support group for kids and adults who have lost loved ones.
Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue was named community organization of the year at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.