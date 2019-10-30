Via Farina

Via Farina took home a first place trophy at the Comfort Food Classic.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A downtown Italian restaurant and a west Omaha bakery took top honors at the 13th annual Comfort Food Classic.

This year's theme was "Home Cooked Cook-off." Via Farina chef John Rea won the first-place trophy for his smoked maple-glazed pork cheeks with cast-iron cornbread and pickled blueberry. Lori Manoj, owner of Sugar Coma Custom Treats, won the dessert competition for her snickerdoodle apple pie cookie cups.

The cookoff, held Oct. 13, raised more than $100,000 for Grief's Journey, a support group for kids and adults who have lost loved ones.

Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue was named community organization of the year at the event.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

