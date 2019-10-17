...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 10:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.5 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED.
&&
Decorative iron adorns the passageway between winery and deli at The Deli at The Winery.
Omaha wine shop The Winery is closing six months after the death of its owner.
Dave Deao passed away in April, and his family made the decision to close the shop at 741 N. 98th St. The store's inventory will be discounted beginning this weekend, the family said.
Its last day will be Oct. 30. The shop's adjacent restaurant, The Deli at The Winery, has its last day of business Oct. 17.
"It has been our great pleasure to share our passion for and love of wine with you through the years. Dave enjoyed wine, but he loved so much more sharing his passion and knowledge with you, our customers and friends," the business said on Facebook. "We are forever grateful for your support and friendship but the time has come to close this chapter of our lives."
1 of 8
FOOD PROWL: We hit nearly every pizza restaurant in town to pick our three winners, and this remains one of my favorite food prowls we ever did. Spoiler alert: It was a three-way tie between Frank's Pizzeria, Dante Ristorante and La Casa. Read more.
LIGHTHOUSE PIZZA: This locally owned spot is about to open a second location in the Capitol District. Try the house signature Sparky slice, topped with spicy sauce, cooling cream cheese and lots of meat, including a hefty amount of sausage and pepperoni. Full review.
VIRTUOSO: Upping the pizza game in Benson, this slice house takes care with its product. Each slice has just the right amount of acidic, house-made red sauce, a perfect sprinkling of cheese and, in every case, plenty of toppings, but not so much that the svelte crust becomes weighed down. Full review.
VIA FARINA: I dig this Little Italy spot for more than just its pizza — try the rigatoni! But a number of their pizzas are great, too. The Autumno, a white pie topped with winter squash, pancetta, grana padano, Monatasio, calabrian chili oil and Saba is excellent. Full review.
FRANK'S: I can't count the times I've been back to Frank's since I wrote this review in 2013. But I can remember the time I went with friends to tackle the restaurant's 30-inch "Big Joe." (Yeah, I managed not even one slice.) Full review.
This is just a small selection of the pizza joints we've reviewed during the past few years, plus a link to one of the best, most comprehensive Food Prowls we ever conducted.
FOOD PROWL: We hit nearly every pizza restaurant in town to pick our three winners, and this remains one of my favorite food prowls we ever did. Spoiler alert: It was a three-way tie between Frank's Pizzeria, Dante Ristorante and La Casa. Read more.
NOLI'S PIZZERIA: I like Noli's enough to have reviewed it twice. The DiManzo is a neighborhood favorite. 2017 review.2015 review.
PIZZERIA DAVLO: One of the only deep dish houses in the city, and, in my opinion, the most legit. Full review.
A classic Margherita pizza from Dante in Omaha.
VIA FARINA: I dig this Little Italy spot for more than just its pizza — try the rigatoni! But a number of their pizzas are great, too. The Autumno, a white pie topped with winter squash, pancetta, grana padano, Monatasio, calabrian chili oil and Saba is excellent. Full review.
PIZZERIA DAVLO: One of the only deep dish houses in the city, and, in my opinion, the most legit. Full review.
A classic Margherita pizza from Dante in Omaha.
A classic Margherita pizza from Dante in Omaha.
