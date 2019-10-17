20191024_go_diningnotes

Decorative iron adorns the passageway between winery and deli at The Deli at The Winery.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha wine shop The Winery is closing six months after the death of its owner.

Dave Deao passed away in April, and his family made the decision to close the shop at 741 N. 98th St. The store's inventory will be discounted beginning this weekend, the family said.

Its last day will be Oct. 30. The shop's adjacent restaurant, The Deli at The Winery, has its last day of business Oct. 17.

"It has been our great pleasure to share our passion for and love of wine with you through the years. Dave enjoyed wine, but he loved so much more sharing his passion and knowledge with you, our customers and friends," the business said on Facebook. "We are forever grateful for your support and friendship but the time has come to close this chapter of our lives."

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Omaha's best pizza: Here are 8 of the top pies

This is just a small selection of the pizza joints we've reviewed during the past few years, plus a link to one of the best, most comprehensive Food Prowls we ever conducted.

 

1 of 8

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription