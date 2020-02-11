Diners, get ready for some spaghetti.
Sons of Italy is slated to open its doors Thursday, bringing back the organization’s signature lunches and dinners.
The reopening has been pushed back several times. Delays were due to a financial shortfall and unexpected construction issues.
Recent snags involved getting kitchen equipment installed, and arranging staff and volunteers.
The Sons of Italy is a nonprofit fraternal organization that raises money for local and national charities. The Omaha chapter was established in the 1920s.
The hall is coming back roomier than before. The dining area should hold an additional 50 people. Restrooms, storage areas, the kitchen and carry-out areas also are larger than before.
Photos: Sons of Italy rebuilds after January 2017 fire
Sons of Italy fire
Sons of Italy fire
Sons of Italy fire
Fire damage
Renovations at Sons of Italy
Renovations at Sons of Italy
Renovations at Sons of Italy
Bar area
Dining room
Kitchen
New exterior
Items in storage at Sons of Italy
Sons of Italy exterior
Sons of Italy exterior
Larger dining space
Bathrooms
Dining room
Signs in storage at Sons of Italy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Bravo!
Thank God!! Really glad to hear they are ready to open.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.