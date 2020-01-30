Sons of Italy (copy) (copy)

The fire-damaged Sons of Italy hall is slated to reopen on Feb. 13.

Diners, get ready for some spaghetti.

Sons of Italy is slated to open its doors Feb. 13, bringing back the organization's signature lunches and dinners.

The hall, at 1238 S. 10th St. in the Little Italy neighborhood, has been closed since an accidental fire in January 2017.

The reopening has been pushed back several times. Delays were due to a financial shortfall and unexpected construction issues.

Recent snags involved getting kitchen equipment installed, and arranging staff and volunteers.

The Sons of Italy is a nonprofit fraternal organization that raises money for local and national charities. The Omaha chapter was established in the 1920s.

The hall is coming back roomier than before. The dining area should hold an additional 50 people. Restrooms, storage areas, the kitchen and carry-out areas also are larger than before.

