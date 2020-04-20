Hurts Donuts, TBA

The wildly popular purveyor of pastries like the Fruity Pebble doughnut is coming to Omaha sometime, according to a World-Herald story from March 2019. Could 2020 be the year? We sure hope so.

 KELSEY STEWART/THE WORLD-HERALD

As if isolation wasn’t hard enough, Omaha’s Hurts Donuts won’t open this week as planned.

A post on its Facebook page said the COVID-19 situation has delayed its grand opening from Wednesday to “when we can get back to business as (un)usual.”

The company, based in Springfield, Missouri, is known for its interesting doughnut flavors and decorations, such as maple bacon, Fruity Pebbles and Andes Mint. That’s evidenced by the photo with the announcement of the delay, featuring a tableau of donuts decorated with cast pictures from the Netflix show “Tiger King.”

The post said the shop — which is near 120th and Blondo Streets — is all set to open: “Our store is overflowing with totally LOUD colors, subtle, silly branding that is sure to make you smile and real swings that you can sit on while you eat your donuts.”

They said they would announce a new grand-opening date on Facebook. In the meantime, they’re continuing to hire employees via Zoom. Prospective workers should send a Facebook message for an interview.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

