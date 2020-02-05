Omaha-area restaurants are finalizing plans for Valentine’s Day. Here are some of the specials we know about so far:

» Kona Grill, a chain with an outlet at Village Pointe near 168th Street and West Dodge Road, has created “The Grand Kona for Two,” a prix fixe dinner for $90. Couples will get champagne, a filet with lobster butter, miso sea bass, pan-seared scallops, Brussels sprouts and whipped potatoes. Kona also will offer a la carte specialties such as lobster potstickers, coconut shrimp bisque, pan-seared salmon and red velvet butter cake. The prix fixe and the special menu items will run from Feb. 14 to 28. Reservations: KonaGrill.com.

» Sullivan’s Steakhouse, a chain with a location at 222 S. 15th St,. Suite 100, will have a three-course prix fixe menu on Feb. 14 and 15. Diners can get a choice of appetizer, signature cuts of steak such as filet mignon, ribeye and New York strip, a side dish and a dessert for $79 per person. The regular menu will be not be available on Valentine’s Day. Reservations: SullivansSteakhouse.com.

» J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood, 1010 Capitol Ave., will offer two specials from Feb. 13 through 16. For $69, diners can get a 6-ounce center-cut filet mignon and a half-pound Canadian cold water lobster tail. For $79, you can order a 1-pound Canadian cold water lobster tail. Both dinners come with a choice of two seasonal sides and a starter soup or salad. The regular menu will also be available. The restaurant is open special hours on Valentine’s Day, from 3 to 11 p.m. Reservations: jgilberts.com/omaha/reservations.

» Godfather’s Pizza is making heart-shaped pizzas now through Valentine’s Day. For $11.99, you can get a heart-shaped pie topped with mozzarella cheese and one other ingredient of your choice. You can dine in, opt for takeout or call for delivery. For locations, see godfathers.com.

If your restaurant is planning something special for Valentine’s Day, email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com.

￼ Betsie Freeman

Omaha Dines: Here are the city’s 38 essential restaurants

n class=”print_trim”}

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started