After serving Omaha diners for nearly 70 years, Petrow’s Restaurant will close its doors on Saturday.

Owners Nick and Michelle Petrow became the third-generation operators of the restaurant in 1992 and have decided to retire from the restaurant business. The restaurant announced the closing Sunday in a press release.

Petrow’s, at 5914 Center St., began in midtown Omaha in 1950 as a drive-in. The restaurant's popular home-styled meals have been featured by several websites, including the Food Network.

[Read more: The story behind Petrow's Restaurant, an Omaha institution]

"The Petrow family is grateful for the privilege of serving their wonderful customers and being a part of an Omaha tradition and wish to thank their many loyal regulars, valuable employees, and members of the community who helped write the story of their local establishment," the press release said. 

The Petrows said customers holding gift cards with outstanding balances may redeem their cards for cash by contacting the restaurant at petrowsinfo@gmail.com by Dec. 31.

