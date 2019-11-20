North Omaha restaurants Enzo's, Skeet's Barbecue have closed

Skeet's Barbecue, a longtime fixture in north Omaha, has closed.

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Enzo's, a small Italian eatery, closed for good on Nov. 9 after five years on North 30th Street in the Florence neighborhood.

Owner Enzo Zurlo announced the closing on Facebook and said he was selling the restaurant's equipment. He said he would continue a catering operation and was working out a plan for unused gift cards.

Skeet's Barbecue, a longtime fixture in north Omaha, also has closed.

A call to the restaurant at 2201 N. 24th Street revealed that phone service was disconnected.

Harold C. Whiteside opened the restaurant in 1952. It had some seating in the past, but it had been take-out only for a number of years.

Food reviews from The World-Herald

1 of 57

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription