Mayne St. Market deli in Benson has closed. 

Mayne St. Market deli in Benson has closed. Owners posted an announcement on Facebook that Monday was its last day in business.

"It has been a pleasure to serve the community of Omaha," read the Facebook message.

Mayne St. Market opened in August 2018 in the former Lot 2 location at 62nd and Maple Streets and was known for its pastrami, bagels and matzo ball soup.

A phone call to the restaurant for comment was not answered.

