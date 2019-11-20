Mayne St. Market deli in Benson has closed. Owners posted an announcement on Facebook that Monday was its last day in business.
"It has been a pleasure to serve the community of Omaha," read the Facebook message.
Mayne St. Market opened in August 2018 in the former Lot 2 location at 62nd and Maple Streets and was known for its pastrami, bagels and matzo ball soup.
A phone call to the restaurant for comment was not answered.
