There's a new restaurant at Film Streams in Dundee near 49th and Dodge Streets.

Lola's opened earlier this month and is serving breakfast and lunch from the counter and dinner with full table service. Lunch consists of soups, salads and sandwiches while the evening meal has charcuteries, salads and small plates.

Menus change daily depending on what fresh seasonal vegetables are available, said owner Clare Watson Bartolomei.

Attached to the Dundee Theater, the space was formerly the home of Kitchen Table Central.

The restaurant has been introducing its dessert menu, which includes made-from-scratch fruit pies and brioche bread pudding with dulce de leche. They also serve ice cream from Ted & Wally's and have beer, wine and cocktails.

Bartolomei said customers have told her that the menu resembles something between the now-closed French Bulldog in Dundee and La Buvette in the Old Market.

"We are flattered by this compliment, but know that there can never be another one of either of those favorites," she said.

Cafe hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

