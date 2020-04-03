Gandolfo’s New York Deli is opening a downtown location.

The new restaurant, the third Gandolfo’s in Omaha, will be in the former Eat Fit Go space near 14th and Farnam Streets. Like its counterparts, it will serve a variety of deli-style sandwiches including Reubens and a Philly cheesesteak, hot dogs, bagels and salads. It also has breakfast, and the entire menu is available all day.

Omaha franchise owner Mike Bogard said he hopes the restaurant will be open at the end of April, even if it’s only for takeout and delivery. It will have a dining area that seats about 60 and a separate entrance for to-go orders to accommodate people who want to dash in and out, he said. Online ordering also will be available.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The franchise started in Provo, Utah, and now is based in Georgia. It has locations in 13 states.

Omaha’s first Gandolfo’s opened in 2005, but has since closed. The other two in Omaha are at 119th and Pacific Streets and 63rd and Center Streets.

