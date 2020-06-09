Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN NEBRASKA, CASS, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND SEWARD. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN. RAINFALL RATES GREATER THAN 1 INCH PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. SOME AREAS WITHIN THE WATCH MAY RECEIVE 2 TO 5 INCHES OF TOTAL RAINFALL, RESULTING IN POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&