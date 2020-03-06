The Flatiron Cafe reopens Friday evening for dinner after being closed this week for a "spring refresh."

"Nothing too compelling; we're just freshening up the joint a bit," said owner-operator Kathleen Jamrozy.

The biggest changes diners will notice, she said, are new carpeting in the dining room and remodeled restrooms. 

Chef Robert Hill will offer two special entrees from 5 p.m. to close to celebrate the reopening: rib-eye steak and grilled Hawaiian swordfish.

Look for a menu refresh during farmers market season, when microgreens and other locally sourced ingredients become more readily available, he said.   

The Flatiron, which is managed by Jamrozy's son, Joe, is celebrating its 25th year in the iconic triangular building at 1722 St. Mary's Ave. The area — one of the oldest in Omaha — is part of the emerging Flatiron District, a mixed-use neighborhood envisioned with trendy shops, apartments, offices and restaurants.

"New, exciting developments are promised," Jamrozy said. She declined to elaborate but teased to an announcement in May "or sooner." 

