Two Omaha dessert companies have announced their “sweet partnership” — one that opens the door to new products that mix specialty ice cream and gourmet cookies.
The duo is eCreamery Ice Cream & Gelato and Carson’s Cookie Fix.
Each will retain their local brick-and-mortar store and add menu items such as ice cream cookie sandwiches, warm cookie a la mode, cookie sundaes and cookie dough by the scoop.
Future plans include a combined website. Partners expect a rise in online sales with new combo creations.
Maddie Carson, who was looking for a way to grow her three-year-old business at 763 N. 114th St., said the companies seemed like a “natural fit.”
“What goes better than cookies and ice cream?” she said.
Carson’s Cookie Fix offers cookies for special occasions and corporate gift-giving. While providing national delivery, it is recognized locally by its uniquely decorated food truck.
eCreamery at 50th Street and Underwood Avenue in Dundee creates custom ice cream gifts with personalized labels on the pint.
Launched in 2007, eCreamery got a profile boost from a 2012 appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” It was also featured on “The Price is Right.”
CEO Abby Jordan, who co-founded eCreamery with Becky App, said Carson’s Cookie Fix essentially becomes a branch of eCreamery, which, she said, has continued to increase sales by between 10% and 20% annually.
She said she was excited by “the ability to capitalize on each other’s respective expertise.”
The merger into one specialty food gift operation happened after an introduction by a mutual friend. The partners call the enterprise a “one-stop shop” for people looking for custom gifts, business or personal.
Jordan said the Carson operation benefits from the more-seasoned eCreamery structure and team. While the Carson’s Cookie Fix name will remain, the overarching brand will be eCreamery.
As an introduction to the marriage, the so-called Love at First Bite collection is available online. That special includes two pints of eCreamery’s best-selling flavors (shark bait and mint madness) and a batch of Carson cookies (salted caramel and monster, among others).
In addition to Jordan, App and Carson, other partners include Ron Carson, founder of Carson Group and Jim Paschal, eCreamery’s vice president of marketing.
