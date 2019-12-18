A new pizza restaurant now is in the former location of Smashburger at 7204 Jones St.

Copps Pizza bills itself as the “home of the cream cheese pizza.” It opened in October.

The menu includes pizzas with the usual toppings, with cauliflower crust available on 10-inch pies. It also has specialty pizzas such as buffalo chicken, Hawaiian and porkmaster. You can add cream cheese as a sauce to any pizza, according to the restaurant’s website.

It has traditional and boneless wings with a variety of sauces, pasta, sides such as French fries and tater tots and appetizers such as mozzarella sticks and pickle fries.

Copps offers delivery and carryout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Food reviews from The World-Herald

1 of 57

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription