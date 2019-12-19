coolgreens chicken fresca

Coolgreens, which is opening two locations in Omaha, offers healthy selections such as the chicken fresca sandwich.

Coolgreens, a fast-casual chain that serves salads, grain bowls, sandwiches and flatbreads, is opening two Omaha locations next year.

The restaurants will be at 3618 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District and 8990 West Center Road in the Loveland Centre Shopping Center.

Omaha native Joshua Vollertsen will return home as the franchisee for both locations. In a press release, he said he thinks Coolgreens will fill a demand here for high-quality, health-conscious food.

The chain was founded in Oklahoma City in 2009 and still has headquarters there. It began franchising in 2017, and in addition to several Oklahoma City locations, it also has outlets in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription