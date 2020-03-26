Bärchen

Bärchen's planned Blackstone District location will include a flexible indoor-outdoor event space in addition to a restaurant/beer garden similar to the Benson location. 

Bärchen Restaurant and Beer Garden is building a second location in the Blackstone District.

It will be at 40th and Harney Streets, general manager Andrew Miller said, and will include a 3,000-square-foot restaurant, rooftop seating, a beer garden and an event venue. Patrons can expect a larger wine list and more cocktail offerings and a different food menu from the Benson location.

The plan is to break ground on the building later this year and open next spring, the restaurant said on Twitter.

Bärchen is also adding a second story and a second commercial kitchen to an event venue down the street from the Benson restaurant. Work on that 10,000-square-foot space should be done by June.

