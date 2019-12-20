If you're looking to eat out on Christmas Eve or Christmas, you're in luck. The following local restaurants will be open at the listed days and times.
Is your restaurant open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Email the restaurant name, address, phone number, hours and which days it is open to elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, and we'll include it in this list.
5168 Tap Room, 3201 Farnam St., Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 402-934-5168
Big Fred's Pizza Garden, 1101 S. 119th St., Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 402-333-4414
Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar, 8100 Cass St., Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christmas Day from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., 402-390-9495
Black Oak Grill, 220 S. 31st Ave., Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 402-341-0622
Burger King, 5222 S. 138th St., 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; 7205 Ontario St., 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (drive through only); 6406 N. 72nd St., 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. (drive through only); 2319 S. 13th St, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Council Bluffs, 2606 S. 24th St., 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cantina Laredo, 120 S. 31st Ave., Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 402-345-6000
China Buffet, various locations in Omaha, Bellevue and Lincoln, Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., chinabuffetmongoliangrill.net
Denny's, 3509 S. 84th St. and 15010 Highway 31, open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 402-393-7343 (Omaha) and 402-332-0400 (Gretna)
GL Lounge, 1129 S. 180th St., Christmas Eve from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. 531-222-8389
The Good Life Sports Bar and Grill, 1203 S. 180th St.; 20231 Manderson St., Elkhorn; 11336 S. 96th St., Papillion; Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., 402-933-2947
Hardy Coffee Co., 1033 Jones St., 402-934-7450; 6051 Maple St., 402-916-4190; and 2112 N. 30th St., 402-505-9685; Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Harrah's Casino, 1 Harrah's Blvd., Council Bluffs.
Backstage Grill, open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 712-329-6462.
Fresh Market Square Buffet, Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m., Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., 712-329-6000.
360 Steakhouse, Christmas Day from 5 to 9 p.m., 712-329-4706
Hiro 88, 1308 Jackson St., 402-933-5168; 3655 N. 129th St., 402-933-0091; 17664 Welch Plaza, Millard, 402-702-8800; and Lincoln locations; Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Horseshoe Casino, 2701 23rd Ave., Council Bluffs
» Village Square Buffet, Christmas Eve from 4:30 to 9 p.m., Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 712-323-2500
» JB's Cafe, open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 712-396-3779
» Jack Binion's Steakhouse, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5 to 9 p.m., 712-396-3806
J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood, 1010 Capitol Ave., Christmas Eve from 3 to 9 p.m., 531-222-9218
Jaipur, 10922 Elm St., Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., 402-392-7331
Le Bouillon, 1017 Howard St., Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 402-502-6816
Legends Patio Bar and Grill, 6910 N. 102nd Circle, Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Christmas Day from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., 402-884-1006; 6920 Pacific St., Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Christmas Day from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., 402-315-2305
Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen, 4909 S. 135th St., 402-991-8852, Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 17305 Davenport St., 402-401-6988, Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 21351 Nebraska Crossing Drive, Gretna, 402-332-0088, Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Monarch Prime and Bar, 316 S. 15th St., Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., bar open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 402-933-7437
Omaha Prime, 415 S. 11th St., Christmas Eve from 4 to 8 p.m., 402-341-7040
Railcar Modern American Kitchen, 1814 N. 144th St., Christmas Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 402-493-4743
Society 1854, inside the Marriott Hotel at 10th and Capitol Streets, Christmas Eve 5 to 10 p.m. 531-444-4049
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 222 S. 15th St., Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 402-342-0077
Swartz's Delicatessen & Bagels, 8718 Pacific St., Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (special event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.), Christmas Day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 402-905-2792
Via Farina, 1108 S. 10th St., Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 402-502-9880
Vincenzo's, 15701 Pacific St., Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 402-498-3889
