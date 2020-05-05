We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Kaylee Ewer was happy to be at work on Monday after about a month without a salary.

She was much happier at the end of her second day back behind the bar at Brewsky’s near 156th and Q Streets.

The restaurant reopened Monday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, an anonymous diner gave servers a $1,000 tip. Each of five workers got a $200 windfall.

“It’s crazy,” said Ewer, who has been with the bar and grill for seven years. “It was super-sweet of him, especially with all this going on.”

The donor was a regular customer who comes in a couple times a month, said general manager Kevin Forest. He pulled Forest aside on Tuesday to make sure any tip he gave would be divided among the staff.

Forest said he had a notion the man — normally a generous tipper — was planning a bigger gratuity than usual.

“But I had no idea it would be $1,000,” he said.

The donor explained that he just wanted to help staffers because he felt bad that they had been out of work.

The extra funds couldn’t come at a better time, said Ewer, who works full time at the restaurant. It’s her only job.

“I’ll probably just use it for bills,” she said. “They kind of pile up when you’re out of a job for a month. And servers don’t make much money right now.”

