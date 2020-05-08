Oklahoma Joe's (copy)

Mother’s Day won’t look the same in this pandemic year, but we still want our moms to feel loved and appreciated. Here’s a list of restaurants open Sunday and some of their specials. If you want your restaurant to be included on the list, email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

Twisted Fork Grill & Bar in the Old Market is accepting reservations for brunch and dinner in its dining room. Go to twistedforksaloon.com or call 402-932-9600.

J. Gilbert’s in the Capitol District has a family-style Mother’s Day meal for carryout, serving 4 to 6 people. You must pre-order by noon Saturday at jgilberts.com.

20190221_liv_dinereview_jgilbertsKS001 (copy) (copy)

Mesquite grilled eight-ounce filet with heirloom carrots and mac and cheese from J. Gilbert’s. The restaurant is offering special meals on Mother’s Day.

Tussey’s Casual Grill, 9229 Mormon Bridge Road, is offering a ready-to-eat family meal for takeout. Call 402-884-2288 to reserve it by 2 p.m. Friday.

Le Quartier has several menu items for Mother’s Day, including a salmon family brunch kit. Pickup or delivery is Saturday. Order in advance online at orderlequartier.square.site or by phone at 402-932-1207 (87th and Pacific Streets location) or 402-933-3595 (51st and Underwood location).

Market Basket at 90th and Arbor Streets has brunch and dinner packages for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 402-397-1100 to order.

McAlister’s Deli on 72nd Street between Dodge and Pacific Streets and in Council Bluffs will give moms a free dessert with the purchase of an adult entree on Sunday. If you’re ordering through its app, you must use the promo code SWEETMOM.

Big Fred’s Pizza Garden at 120th and Pacific Streets is open for carryout and GrubHub home delivery on Mother’s Day.

Famous Dave’s outlets at 120th and L Streets in Omaha and 20th Street and Cornhusker Highway in Bellevue will be open for carryout, curbside pickup, delivery and catering from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Both Bronco’s locations in Omaha are open to celebrate moms. The 45th and Leavenworth Streets store is drive-thru only and the 120th and Pacific Streets store offers drive-thru and carryout service.

Jimbo’s Diner on 84th Street in La Vista and Big Red’s Restaurant and Sports Bar at 81st and Cass Streets in Omaha are open to diners on Mother’s Day. Carryout and delivery also are an option. Jimbo’s hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 402-537-9001 or go to lavistakeno.com. Big Red is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.. Call 402-390-9495 or visit bigredkenosportsbarandrestaurant.com.

Jams locations at 170th Street and West Center Road, 78th and Dodge Streets and 11th and Harney Streets are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday with brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It has dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup and third-party delivery options.

Paradise Bakery in Regency Plaza is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Village Pointe location near 168th Street and West Dodge Road is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both offer dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup and third-party delivery options.

Oklahoma Joe’s in Aksarben Village is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It has dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup and third-party delivery.

First Watch at 72nd and Pacific Streets, 168th Street and West Center Road, 144th Street and West Maple Road, 20th Street and Cornhusker Highway in Bellevue and 84th Street and Highway 370 in Papillion are open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup and third-party delivery options.

Both locations of Longhorn Steakhouse, at 74th and Dodge Streets and 143rd Street near West Center Road, are open for Mother’s Day. Visit longhornsteakhouse.com.

