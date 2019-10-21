Mode de Vie, a French-inspired Champagne bar and eatery in Regency, has closed.

The restaurant, owned by the SamFam Restaurant Group, officially ceased business Monday after informing staff members Sunday night, said Jeff Hebert, general manager of Herbe Sainte, another SamFam property. Ron Samuelson and his nephews, Aaron and Justin Halbert, own SamFam. They were unavailable for comment.

Hebert said that "unforeseen circumstances" caused the closing and that it was a tough day for all involved.

Mode de Vie opened in August 2018 and served dishes with flavors from Vietnam, the Caribbean, North Africa and many regions of France. It also featured sparkling wines from around the world.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

