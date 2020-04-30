Tea with a toast is on tap Friday at McAlister’s Deli locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.

The restaurant is providing free glasses of its signature iced tea to go in a salute to workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, designed to encourage solidarity in the community, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Each person gets one free glass to carry out. The offer isn’t available with delivery orders.

McAlister’s locations in the area are at 603 S. 72nd St. in Omaha and 3808 Metro Drive in the Bluffs.

See our interactive map of takeout locations in Omaha

— Betsie Freeman

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email