Tea with a toast is on tap Friday at McAlister’s Deli locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.
The restaurant is providing free glasses of its signature iced tea to go in a salute to workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative, designed to encourage solidarity in the community, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Each person gets one free glass to carry out. The offer isn’t available with delivery orders.
McAlister’s locations in the area are at 603 S. 72nd St. in Omaha and 3808 Metro Drive in the Bluffs.
— Betsie Freeman
