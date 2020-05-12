M’s Pub in the Old Market. This venerable Omaha favorite has been dark for the past couple of months, but no longer. Owners decided to open for takeout in late April, though the dining room remains closed. They’re offering the whole menu, which for a decision-challenged person like me is both good and bad. What to get? The spicy-sweet, crispy and irresistible Thai lavosh? A salad with a vinaigrette dressing that’s among the best in town? The unusual and tasty Iowa Grill sandwich with pork, red onion, provolone and honey mustard? The hearty beer-braised bratwurst plate? Uh, OK. Leftovers are good.
Hap Abraham Catering in Ralston. Abraham had a jump on other caterers because it had been offering a family meal service, A Casserole to Go, way before we’d ever heard of the coronavirus. The catering service has an in-demand reputation around town for special events, and it’s deserved. I’ve had the food at weddings, and I’m looking forward to the Chicken Tetrazzini I ordered for Tuesday and the beef brisket we’ll eat later in the week.
Erick’s Enchiladas on South 13th Street. I’ve bought dozens of items from this business at area farmers markets over the years. The enchiladas — beef, chicken and cheese — come frozen, and it’s super easy to grab them for a quick dinner when you don’t want to cook. They taste homemade even coming out of the microwave. He also sells a lively salsa that’s garden fresh and crunchy flour tortilla chips for dipping. Yum.
Lithuanian Bakery and Cafe, 76th and Pacific Streets. Two words: Lithuanian torte. This flaky confection, layers and layers of pastry covered with cream and fruit spread, is an Omaha tradition. There’s also a chocolate version I must try. You’ll be tempted to take home more than one (and remember, we’re not judging). Oh, it offers loaves of tasty rye and sourdough bread and has a small sandwich menu.
Wave Bistro, 144th Street and West Maple Road. My husband and I had a wonderful meal here at a stressful time while caring for his elderly mother. If this food could soothe me then, it definitely could soothe us now. The restaurant offers an upscale version of Asian cuisine with dishes such as Sliced Beef in Hoisin Sauce, Lemon Creamy Almond Shrimp, Orange Chicken and Pad Thai. They’re all prepared with super-fresh ingredients and obvious care.
