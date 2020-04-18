With snow falling heavy on a mid-April afternoon, my instinct was to make hot chocolate and curl up with a warm blanket. On second thought, why not something more spring-y like lemon butter cookies to get me thinking of warmer days ahead!
Lemon butter cookies
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
1¼ teaspoons baking powder
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
10 tablespoons butter, softened
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1¼ cups granulated sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
5-10 drops yellow food coloring
¾ cup powdered sugar
1. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.
2. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in eggs, lemon zest and juice, vanilla and food coloring. Beat in dry ingredients until just combined. Cover bowl with plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours and up to overnight.
3. Heat oven to 325 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll dough into 2-inch balls, then roll in powdered sugar. Let sit 2 minutes until sugar is absorbed, then roll again in powdered sugar (do not shake off excess). Place balls 2 to 3 inches apart on prepared baking sheet and bake until cookies crackle and are set but still slightly soft in the center, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool completely.
Source: delish.com
