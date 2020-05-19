We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Each week, I hear about at least one restaurant that’s coming back after closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest is Trini’s. I’ve enjoyed its food for several years, so that’s good news. To celebrate, it’s topping this week’s Takeout Tuesday suggestions.

Its proprietors are starting slow, with curbside pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can also get a Sunday meal kit to make at home.

Plenty of other favorites are on our list as well. Here goes:

» Trini’s, 10th and Howard Streets. I admit that one of the draws to this 44-year-old eatery is the dark and sexy atmosphere, because it’s tucked into an intimate space in the charming Old Market Passageway. I look forward to visiting as soon as possible. In the meantime, I’m thrilled that I can enjoy its tasty and distinctive fajitas, chips, salsa, enchiladas and margaritas again. There’s a slightly different menu for each day, featuring a variety of enticing cooked dishes and entrees you can assemble yourself. I’m going to take advantage of an open parking space in front of the restaurant, a pre-pandemic rarity.

» Lisa’s Radial Cafe, 40th and Cuming Streets. Beloved breakfast food is calling me. The omelets at this central Omaha icon are bulging with ingredients. My go-to is veggie and cheese. And the hash browns … oh, my. They are crusty and crunchy and addictive. The burgers also are diner-delicious. Fearing further addiction, I haven’t yet tried the french toast, pancakes and waffles — made special with apples, cinnamon or other add-ons. A post-meal walk is mandatory.

» Attitude on Food, 24th and N Streets. I’ve been featuring some caterers who have turned to family meal takeout during this unusual time. I’ve sampled this operation’s creations at special events and I can recommend it for your tables. It offers standard entrees such as lasagna and beef stroganoff and out-of-the-ordinary items such as Cabernet Braised Short Ribs and Sage Pesto Chicken. Don’t forget the Salted Caramel Toffee Brownies.

» Farnam House Brewing Company, 35th and Farnam Streets. Start with a spent grain pretzel accompanied by queso and house mustard, move along to an apple pecan salad with cabbage and bleu cheese and finish with the excellent Farnam House burger and fries, with house-made ketchup that will make you forget the commercial stuff. The fish and chips also is a winner. I’ve never had a bad meal here.

» Greek Islands, 38th and Center Streets. We featured the Greek restaurant on the other side of town, so turnabout is fair play. The salad dressing is out of this world — the way it mingles with crispy iceberg lettuce, pungent feta chunks and black olives is a treat. I also love the pastichio (noodles, tomato meat sauce and kasseri cheese) and dolmathes (grape leaves stuffed with meat and rice and covered with lemon sauce). There’s a Greek pizza on the menu that sounds interesting, too.

