Local Beer, Patio and Kitchn features 48 beer taps.

Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen opened last week in the Village Pointe Shopping Center near 168th Street and West Dodge Road.

It's the fifth location for the restaurant, known for its Nebraska craft beer selection. Others are in the Millard area, Gretna and Lincoln. Another location in downtown Omaha closed in February, three years after launching the small chain. 

The Village Pointe restaurant is next to Cold Stone Creamery and the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the former Cheeseburger in Paradise, which closed in October 2018. It serves burgers, sandwiches, entree salads and plated dinners such as chicken and waffles, as well as appetizers and desserts.

It also has 48 beer taps and 30 large-screen televisions for sports fans. Charlie Yin, who has operated several Omaha eateries including Hiro 88, owns all four locations. 

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

