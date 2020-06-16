Big Mama’s

Big Mama’s, near 30th and Lake Streets, offers oven-fried chicken with collard greens and cornbread.

This week’s Takeout Tuesday could lend itself to corny wordplay, cheesy puns and clichés, if I was so inclined.

I think I can resist the urge. Instead, I’ll just say that it’s all chicken. Oven-fried. Pan-fried. Deep-fried. In enchiladas. On pizza.

That’s a lot of cluck for your buck. (OK, I was wrong. Cue big groan.)

Big Mama’s Kitchen, near 30th and Lake Streets in the Highlander Accelerator. My only experience with Big Mama’s cuisine has been the pickles, relishes and jams the restaurant sells at area farmers markets. They left me wanting so much more, including its legendary fried chicken. The restaurant closed for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now it’s open again for carryout and curbside delivery. I see some poultry in my future, along with greens, mac and cheese, cornbread and, of course, sweet potato pie for the Louisiana guy who shares my meals (if he can wrestle it away from me).

Finicky Frank's

Pan-fried chicken is the Saturday night special at Finicky Frank’s near 30th and Calhoun.

Finicky Franks, near 30th Street and Calhoun Road. If you’re talking about fried chicken, you can’t ignore this restaurant that’s tucked on a shady road behind the last exit on Interstate 680 before Iowa. The big bird is the special here every Saturday night, and it’s a doozy. Pan-fried chicken for two, with creamy mashed potatoes, well-seasoned white gravy and the best creamed corn I’ve ever had. You’d think that would be enough, but there also are flaky biscuits and strawberry jam. And ice cream. If you’re feeling ravenous or feeding a crowd, you could get the practically perfect onion rings, coated with flour and then deep-fried. No crumb topping. It’s worth moving takeout from Tuesday to Saturday. Or you could go twice.

Farmhouse Cafe

FarmHouse Cafe, near 84th and Grover, is known for comfort food such as breakfast for dinner and its take on chicken — tenders coated in potato-chip crumbles.

FarmHouse Cafe, near 84th and Grover Streets. My favorite here is a different take on chicken. Breast tenders are coated in potato-chip crumbles, deep-fried and served with honey mustard sauce. I add a salad and the restaurant’s delightful potato puff with white gravy. Breakfast for dinner is available, too, as are homestyle potato casseroles (some with chicken) and gooey desserts and pies (all without chicken). Comfort food for uncomfortable times.

Omaha Meal Delivery

Omaha Meal Delivery at 19th and Jackson features its chicken in enchiladas.

Omaha Meal Delivery, a division of Catering Creations at 19th and Jackson Streets. The chicken here is in the form of enchiladas, this week’s family special for carryout and delivery. The enchiladas have an ancho chili sauce and are served with Green Chile and Cilantro Lime Rice and Caramelized Onion Cumin Refried Beans. You also can get the pork version, with smoked white cheddar and a tomatillo cream sauce. I’ve had dishes from Catering Creations at special events, and you can count on them to be delightful. The company also offers beverages for delivery and free chocolate chip cookies with every order.

Lighthouse Pizza

The El Classico at Lighthouse Pizza has green peppers, onions, roasted chicken and cilantro lime sauce. 

Lighthouse Pizza, near 72nd and Pacific Streets and in the Capitol District. Chicken stars on several pies at Lighthouse, also known for its sauces and fries. You can get the Tiger, with Buffalo sauce, onions and bleu cheese; the BBQ, with bacon, onions and barbecue sauce; the Thai, with sweet chili and peanut sauces and veggies; El Classico, with green peppers, onions and a cilantro lime sauce. And the Mac N Cheese, with bacon, macaroni and alfredo sauce. Both locations sell pies by the slice as well as whole. I recommend the Thai, though I’d love to give others a try.

