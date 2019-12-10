An area family has launched a new craft brewery and restaurant in Olde Towne Elkhorn.

Jukes Ale Works recently opened on the former site of Merlin’s Repair Shop at 20560 Elkhorn Drive. Guy and Terri Jukes are the founders, and their sons Kyle and Brad are the brewers.

According to the brewery’s website, the Jukeses have wanted to share their love of brewing with people in the Elkhorn area for some time. They’ve lived in Elkhorn since the 1970s, and all of the Jukes kids graduated from schools there.

Kyle has studied brewing and has worked at Upstream and Infusion breweries in Omaha.

Jukes has 19 beers on tap, including Merlin’s Cream Ale, a tribute to the former occupant of the brewery’s land. The family originally planned to use the existing building on the site, but when they learned it couldn’t be adequately remodeled, they tore it down and built a new structure.

The full menu includes appetizers such as Shrimp a Geaux Geaux and several varieties of wings, salads including a wedge with pork belly, burgers such as the Boiler Melt, with onions caramelized in Elkhorn Oil Stout made in the brewery, and sandwiches such as the Brewben, a twist on the Reuben.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Jukes is closed on Mondays.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

