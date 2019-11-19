20191121_go_diningnotes_jazz

The walls of Jazz, a Louisiana Kitchen, displayed jazz and Mardi Gras memorabilia. 

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

Diners who come to Jazz: A Louisiana Kitchen in downtown Omaha are being greeted with a sign on the door.

"After 13+ amazing years of patronage, Jazz is unfortunately shutting its doors."

The restaurant. which opened in 2006, was part of a small chain, with three locations in metro Kansas City, one in Columbia, Mo., and one in Lubbock, Texas. Its website indicates those restaurants remain open. It served a variety of Cajun and Creole dishes and was decorated in Mardi Gras style, with New Orleans Saints and Louisiana State University sports posters.

As of Tuesday, the Omaha restaurant's phone was no longer in service and its website was disabled.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

