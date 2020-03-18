Restoration work is about to begin at Three Happiness Express.
A late January fire caused extensive damage to the Chinese restaurant, and it has been closed since then.
A post on the Three Happiness Facebook page said owners planned to remodel and update their space in a small strip mall near 51st and Leavenworth Streets.
They hope to be open in three to six months.
