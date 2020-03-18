20200130_new_fire_pic_cm001

Three Happiness restaurant has been closed since a Jan. 29 fire.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Restoration work is about to begin at Three Happiness Express.

A late January fire caused extensive damage to the Chinese restaurant, and it has been closed since then.

A post on the Three Happiness Facebook page said owners planned to remodel and update their space in a small strip mall near 51st and Leavenworth Streets.

They hope to be open in three to six months.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

