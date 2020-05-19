A Village Inn timeline

1958: Village Inn Pancake House opens in Denver.

1961: The first franchise opens in Tampa, Florida, after diners kept asking co-founders Merton "Andy" Anderson and Jim Mola about franchise opportunities.

1982: Village Inn became a publicly traded company, VICORP. "Pancake House" was eventually dropped from its name because of a broader menu.

1983: VICORP acquired the Poppin' Fresh Pies chain from Pillsbury and named them Bakers Square.

2008: VICORP files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closes 56 locations, leaving 343 Village Inn and Bakers Square restaurants.

2009: American Blue Ribbon Holdings, based in Nashville, acquires VICORP's assets.

Jan. 24, 2020: Twenty-four Village Inn locations in several states close suddenly, including the restaurant at 44th and Dodge Streets in Omaha.

Jan. 27, 2020: American Blue Ribbon Holdings files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after closing 33 locations across both brands.

May 2020: Three more Village Inns close in Omaha, leaving nine in the metropolitan area, according to the chain's website.