A look at some of the biggest food stories in the Omaha area, and nationwide.
LOCAL
Matthew and Angela Wambld take a selfie in front of Petrow's Restaurant.
With room inside for about 230 diners, the 10-vendor Inner Rail occupies about 8,000 square feet on the first level of the parking garage behind HDR headquarters at 67th and Frances Streets.
The
Inner Rail opened earlier this year in Aksarben Village, and the Blackstone District will add an eight-vendor food hall in 2020. They join Flagship Commons, which has been at Westroads Mall since 2015.
The salad bar at The Drover was damaged in a December fire. The salad bar was redone, but what it offers is the still the same.
NATIONAL
The famous Popeyes chicken sandwich.
It broke Twitter. It caused traffic jams. It, regrettably, led to a few acts of violence. And it was ...
pretty good, actually. But it wasn’t worthy of this much hype.
Stella's Impossible Burger. The meat in the Impossible Burger is made of plant protein.
This meatless alternative actually came onto the scene in 2016, but it went
mainstream in 2019, reaching fast-food chains and grocery store freezers.
Sales of White Claw and other fruity, alcoholic seltzers soared this past summer as drinkers looked for lighter, healthier options.
The drink of the summer, and beyond. It’s a (usually) healthier option than beer or mixed drinks, which seems to be what people want.
23 Omaha metro area restaurants that closed in 2019
Amato's
Amato's; 6405 Center St., Omaha
Petrow's
Petrow's; 5914 Center St., Omaha
Smashburger
Smashburger; 7204 Jones St., Omaha
Jazz
Jazz; 1421 Farnam St., Omaha
Enzo's
Enzo's; 8510 N. 30th St., Omaha
Mouth of the South
Mouth of the South; 7051 Ames Ave., Omaha
Local Beer Patio and Kitchen
Local Beer Patio and Kitchen; 902 Dodge St., Omaha
Mode de Vie
Mode de Vie; 120 Regency Parkway, #124, Omaha
Richie's
Richie's; 3528 Center St., Omaha
Olive and Ash Pizza Co.
Olive and Ash Pizza Co.; 12221 Mary Plaza, Suite 100, Omaha
Della Costa
Della Costa; 220 S. 31st Ave., Suite 3103, Omaha
Old Chicago (downtown)
Old Chicago; 1111 Harney St., Omaha
Michael's
Michael's; 1102 Harney St., Omaha
Kitchen Table's Dundee location
Kitchen Table; Dundee location
Ruby Tuesdays in Council Bluffs and Bellevue
Ruby Tuesdays; 3150 24th Ave., Council Bluffs | 2008 Cornhusker Road, Bellevue
Sushi Japan
Sushi Japan; 14134 West Center Road, Omaha
Gerda's
Gerda's; 5180 Leavenworth St., Omaha
Oma's Deli
Oma's Deli; 1217 Leavenworth St., Omaha
Fat Shack BBQ
Fat Shack BBQ; 7440 N. 30th St., Omaha
B&G Tasty Foods
B&G Tasty Foods; 7900 West Dodge Road, Omaha
Millard Roadhouse
Millard Roadhouse; 13325 Millard Ave., Omaha
Kith & Kin
Kith & Kin; 5018 Underwood Ave., Omaha
Dudley's Pizza & Tavern
Dudley's Pizza & Tavern; 2110 S. 67th St., Omaha
