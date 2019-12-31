A look at some of the biggest food stories in the Omaha area, and nationwide.

LOCAL

Restaurant closings

Restaurant closings

Matthew and Angela Wambld take a selfie in front of Petrow's Restaurant.

For one reason or another, several Omaha mainstays shut their doors in 2019: Petrow’sRichie’sAmato'sMichael’sGerda’sB&GMillard Roadhouse and lots more. Hopefully, the trend won’t continue into 2020.

Food halls

Food halls

With room inside for about 230 diners, the 10-vendor Inner Rail occupies about 8,000 square feet on the first level of the parking garage behind HDR headquarters at 67th and Frances Streets.

The Inner Rail opened earlier this year in Aksarben Village, and the Blackstone District will add an eight-vendor food hall in 2020. They join Flagship Commons, which has been at Westroads Mall since 2015.

The Drover reopens

The Drover reopens

The salad bar at The Drover was damaged in a December fire. The salad bar was redone, but what it offers is the still the same.

The steakhouse, an Omaha institution known for its whiskey marinade, temporarily closed after a December 2018 fire. It reopened in September, and hasn’t missed a beat.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

NATIONAL

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Popeyes chicken sandwich

The famous Popeyes chicken sandwich.

It broke Twitter. It caused traffic jams. It, regrettably, led to a few acts of violence. And it was ... pretty good, actually. But it wasn’t worthy of this much hype.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

Stella's Impossible Burger. The meat in the Impossible Burger is made of plant protein.

This meatless alternative actually came onto the scene in 2016, but it went mainstream in 2019, reaching fast-food chains and grocery store freezers.

Hard seltzer

Hard seltzer

Sales of White Claw and other fruity, alcoholic seltzers soared this past summer as drinkers looked for lighter, healthier options.

The drink of the summer, and beyond. It’s a (usually) healthier option than beer or mixed drinks, which seems to be what people want.

23 Omaha metro area restaurants that closed in 2019

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription