A couple of weeks ago, the Hurts Emergency Donut Vehicle paid a visit to Omaha for those who can’t wait for the new Hurts Donut store to open here.

Now it appears that we may not have to wait much longer to buy a Hurts doughnut every day.

Owners are planning a grand opening in mid-July for the shop near 120th and Blondo Streets, according to its Facebook page.

They have resumed hiring workers for the store, which was set to open in April until the coronavirus hit.

Hurts is known for its oversized doughnuts and unusual toppings such as Andes Mint, Fruity Pebbles and cotton candy. An outlet in Lincoln opened in 2016.

The Facebook page says followers can expect updates in the days ahead. 

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email