THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 291 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON MILLS POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT BUTLER DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA ANTELOPE BOONE CEDAR COLFAX CUMING KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON LANCASTER SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, ASHLAND, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, BLOOMFIELD, COLERIDGE, COLUMBUS, COUNCIL BLUFFS, CREIGHTON, CRETE, CROFTON, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP, ELGIN, FAIRBURY, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HARLAN, HARTINGTON, LA VISTA, LAUREL, LINCOLN, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MILFORD, MISSOURI VALLEY, NELIGH, NIOBRARA, NORFOLK, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA, OSMOND, PAPILLION, PENDER, PIERCE, PLAINVIEW, PLATTSMOUTH, RANDOLPH, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, ST. EDWARD, STANTON, TEKAMAH, VERDIGRE, WAHOO, WALTHILL, WAUSA, WAYNE, WEST POINT, WILBER, WINNEBAGO, WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.