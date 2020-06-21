A couple of weeks ago, the Hurts Emergency Donut Vehicle paid a visit to Omaha for those who can’t wait for the new Hurts Donut store to open here.
Now it appears that we may not have to wait much longer to buy a Hurts doughnut every day.
Owners are planning a grand opening in mid-July for the shop near 120th and Blondo Streets, according to its Facebook page.
They have resumed hiring workers for the store, which was set to open in April until the coronavirus hit.
Hurts is known for its oversized doughnuts and unusual toppings such as Andes Mint, Fruity Pebbles and cotton candy. An outlet in Lincoln opened in 2016.
The Facebook page says followers can expect updates in the days ahead.
