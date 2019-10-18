Runza has two new offerings: Vegetarian versions of everyone's favorite meat-stuffed sandwiches.

Instead of ground beef, cabbage and onions inside the original Runza, these  are all-veggie. 

There's the Original Vegetarian Runza, which contains lentils, cabbage, onions, oats and spices and the Southwest Black Bean Runza, which has black beans, corn, onions, red peppers, oats, shredded cheddar cheese and spices.

And we tried them both. 

Let's start here: They're both really good. Surprisingly good.

If you're worried the veggie Runza wouldn't have the texture or taste of a beef Runza, don't be.

The regular vegetarian tastes, well, quite a bit like a regular beef Runza. It's a little spicier — lots of black pepper — but otherwise has that meaty, cabbagey flavor. Because of their chewiness, the lentils gave it a different texture, but it was good.

Then there's the southwest black bean, which was phenomenal. Tasting something like a southwestern burrito but with Runza's doughy bread instead of a tortilla, this thing is a winner. 

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Though it has cheese in the filling, it wasn't particularly cheesy, and you'd have a hard time guessing it was meatless if you didn't already know. 

The flavor was so good, I'd consider ordering the southwest veggie Runza over a regular one. 

One thing: The veggie Runzas may be meatless, but they're not necessarily healthier. The original vegetarian has 530 calories, the exact amount of an ground beef Runza. The southwest clocks in a little lower at 470 calories.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

Our 38 essential restaurants represent a list of eateries that define the Omaha area’s food scene. We asked readers for suggestions, aiming to cover the Omaha area's array of cuisines, price points and tastes.

The restaurants are listed by location, from east to west.

1 of 38

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription