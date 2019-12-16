Swartz's Delicatessen

Swartz's Delicatessen in Countryside Village near 87th & Pacific Streets in Omaha.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Not everyone celebrates Christmas. And not everyone who does celebrate Christmas is planning on cooking.

But everyone must eat.

Years ago, the only places one could count on being open on Christmas Eve were Chinese restaurants, and the only places open on Christmas Day were Jewish delicatessens.

In a playful nod to this history, local Jewish deli owner Shervin Ansari has planned a Christmas Eve event at his deli in Countryside Village, Swartz’s. The menu will be a twist on Chinese with items like corned beef reuben egg rolls and pastrami fried rice.

The entertainment will be holiday movies, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “The Hebrew Hammer.” Advance tickets are probably a good idea as half the tickets for the event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. are already sold. Prices range from $12 for children 12 and under to $45 and $65 per person.

The deli, 8718 Pacific St., is open all day Christmas Eve, and it’s open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The World-Herald keeps a list of restaurants open on Christmas. You can find it on Omaha.com later this week.

