Not everyone celebrates Christmas. And not everyone who does celebrate Christmas is planning on cooking.
But everyone must eat.
Years ago, the only places one could count on being open on Christmas Eve were Chinese restaurants, and the only places open on Christmas Day were Jewish delicatessens.
In a playful nod to this history, local Jewish deli owner Shervin Ansari has planned a Christmas Eve event at his deli in Countryside Village, Swartz’s. The menu will be a twist on Chinese with items like corned beef reuben egg rolls and pastrami fried rice.
The entertainment will be holiday movies, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “The Hebrew Hammer.” Advance tickets are probably a good idea as half the tickets for the event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. are already sold. Prices range from $12 for children 12 and under to $45 and $65 per person.
The deli, 8718 Pacific St., is open all day Christmas Eve, and it’s open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The World-Herald keeps a list of restaurants open on Christmas. You can find it on Omaha.com later this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.