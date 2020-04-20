We offered five downtown destinations for Takeout Tuesday a couple of weeks ago.
This week’s suggestions are west of 72nd Street.
I don’t know about you, but we love Takeout Tuesdays. Sometimes we love them so much we have Takeout Fridays. Or Saturdays.
There’s a lot of good food out there.
Acadian Grille,
- 114th Street and West Dodge Road. Technically, this Cajun restaurant is both east and west of 72nd Street, but the Dundee location is temporarily closed. As former Louisiana residents, we go here often for delicious and authentic food. Yeah, my husband makes a great gumbo and I’m a jambalaya whiz, but sometimes you just want someone else to cook. You can’t go wrong with Acadian Grille’s gumbo and jambalaya, and the crawfish etouffee and blackened catfish also are tasty. We celebrated with Acadian Grille food when Louisiana State University finally beat Alabama in football last year.
Taxi’s,
- near 120th and Blondo Streets. My favorite thing at this eclectic eatery is the Creamy Cabbage and Blue Cheese Soup. Some may think it sounds like a strange combination, but it’s actually a perfect pairing. It’s pungent — with the cheese and a touch of caraway (a seasoning I usually hate, but not here) — plus creamy and comforting. I’d also recommend the Caesar or crab cake salad and the chicken enchiladas.
Boyd and Charlies BBQ,
- Elkhorn. One of the things we look for at barbecue joints is burnt ends, and this place has them in both beef and pork. They’re smoky and just black enough. It also has the usual brisket, chopped pork and ribs, and some meats that are slightly less common at barbecue restaurants, like turkey. Smoked chicken goes in a sandwich with almonds, seasonal fruit, lettuce and tomato. And you have to try Ms. Terry’s Corn Pie (a side, not a dessert).
Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village,
- near 90th and Maple Streets. This is one of our favorites. It’s close to home, it’s not too expensive and it has wonderful ethnic food. Our favorite thing is the flaming cheese appetizer, set on fire at your table. That’s obviously not going to happen with takeout, but there are plenty of treats to make up for it: beef, chicken, lamb and pork kebabs; pastitsio, layers of ground beef and pasta with a thick and creamy béchamel topping (my favorite); the Chicken Reganato, baked in olive oil, lemon juice and oregano (my husband’s favorite, partly because it’s served with Greek potatoes). And you have to try the baklava (a dessert, not a side).
Lazlo’s,
- near 192nd and Pacific Streets. This restaurant, which started in Lincoln, has a broad menu with something for everyone. I’m partial to the Grilled Salmon and Avocado Salad and the Albacore Tuna Melt. The Beer Cheese Soup makes a nice side to both of those entrees. Burgers and several classic chicken dishes also are on the menu, as is Fresh Apple Crisp, one of my favorite desserts.
