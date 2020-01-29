The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council will begin to sell cookies on Feb. 7, with booths around town opening on Feb. 14.
You can buy the nine varieties of cookies only from a Scout, so if you don't know one or don't happen upon a booth, you can visit girlscoutsnebraska.org, click on "Contact Me About Cookies" and someone will be in touch.
This year's cookie flavors are Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten free), Caramel DeLites, Girl Scout S'mores (vegan), Lemonades (vegan), Peanut Butter Patties (vegan), Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Thanks-A-Lot (vegan, and in its last year) and Thin Mints (vegan).
1 of 8
Kookaburras
Available: the early 1980s
Named after the Australian bird, this rectangular cookie packed layers of crispy rice and caramel into a milk chocolate coating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.