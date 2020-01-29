Your Thin Mint craving is about to be satisfied.

The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council will begin to sell cookies on Feb. 7, with booths around town opening on Feb. 14.

You can buy the nine varieties of cookies only from a Scout, so if you don't know one or don't happen upon a booth, you can visit girlscoutsnebraska.org, click on "Contact Me About Cookies" and someone will be in touch.

This year's cookie flavors are Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten free), Caramel DeLites, Girl Scout S'mores (vegan), Lemonades (vegan), Peanut Butter Patties (vegan), Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Thanks-A-Lot (vegan, and in its last year) and Thin Mints (vegan).

