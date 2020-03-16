Flagship Restaurant Group announced that it closed all of its restaurants.

On its website, the restaurant group announced the closure of Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Roja Mexican Grill, Blatt Beer & Table, Plank Seefood Provisions, Anthem and Flagship Commons, the food court at Westroads Mall.

We will reopen only when we feel it is safe to do so," the company said in a statement. "We will miss serving you during this brief 'pause' but look forward to seeing you once again when we re-open."

It joins other restaurants that have closed during the coronavirus outbreak including Inner Rail Food Hall at Aksarben Village.

23 Omaha metro area restaurants that closed in 2019

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email