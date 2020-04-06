Takeout Tuesday. It’s quickly becoming my favorite day of the week.
Gov. Pete Ricketts is encouraging people to take advantage of takeout and delivery from restaurants in April to boost the industry.
If you’re like me, you don’t need much encouragement. I definitely didn’t need an official proclamation not to cook.
This week, I’m featuring five of my favorite downtown hangouts. I miss them out here in west-central O.
- Nicola’s, 521 S. 13th. St. My husband and I are creatures of habit: We usually order the ravioli — either meat-filled or cheese-filled or a combination — at this intimate and romantic eatery. That’s because it’s perfect: al dente and spiced just right. The chicken pastas also are especially good. And now there are wine “juice boxes” to go! Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. nicolasomaha.com
- Twisted Fork, 1014 Howard St. Get the fried pickles. Immediately. And there’s plenty to order after that: A couple of our faves are the Bacon Gouda Pork Chop and the Hot Roast Beef Plate. And the Apple Pear Crisp? Yum. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. twistedforksaloon.com
- Orsi’s Bakery, 621 Pacific St. I’m always jazzed (and eventually full) when somebody orders this pizza for the office. It’s spicy, and the toppings are plentiful. Best of all, it has a crust you’d expect from a pizza joint that has “bakery” in its name. It’s been around since 1919, which speaks volumes. 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. orsisbakery.com
- Via Farina, 1108 S. 10th St. I seem to have an Italian thing going, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We eat here frequently before shows at the Blue Barn next door. The pizza comes delightfully blistered from the extremely hot oven, and it’s topped with carefully curated local meats and cheeses. Same goes for the pasta, and now, there’s a baked rigatoni sausage dinner for families that features locally made heritage meat. Try the Shaved Brussels Salad, no matter how you think you feel about Brussels sprouts. 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. goviafarina.com
- Saigon Surface, 324 S. 14th St. We cheated this week and got delivery on Sunday. We were cleaning the house and deserved a treat — and this is the place to get one. They have the crispiest egg rolls on the planet, seriously, with an unusual and wonderful sweet dipping sauce. With Crispy Drunken Chicken (also as crispy as it comes) and Vietnamese Shaken Beef (rich yet fairly light served with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber slices), this made dusting a distant memory. Hours (subject to change) 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Delivery by Postmates. saigonsurface.com
