...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Tacos are available for take out from Taqueria El Rey located at 24th and Q Streets.
If you're not yet venturing out much, you’ll probably be celebrating Cinco de Mayo where you celebrated Easter. And St. Patrick’s Day. And any family birthdays or anniversaries in the last couple of months.
That place, of course, is your couch, or maybe your kitchen table if you’re really motivated.
Don’t let that stop you from eating well on this Mexican holiday. Here are a few ideas for tacos and other delights from Omaha restaurants. Each of our suggestions have takeout, delivery or both and a few may have open dining rooms.
If you like street tacos, you have many options. You’ll get a lot for your money at Rusty Taco near 144th Street and West Maple Road, and it’s a step above your usual chain with several varieties of beer and lots of toppings and sauces. Voodoo Taco is also good, and locally owned. Hook and Lime gets recommendations from World-Herald editors Kevin Coffey and Connie White, and their judgment is sound. I’ve been meaning to try it. Kevin says the al pastor tacos are especially flavorful with onions and cilantro, and the margaritas are good, but strong.
If you like puffy tacos, Omaha has a few stellar choices. There’s California Tacos and More, in an interesting old building at 33rd and California Streets. They’re crunchy and stuffed full of goodness. Colleague Cory Gilinsky also recommends Taco Co. in Benson and Maria’s in Ralston, both excellent.
If you want authentic tacos and more, you have a variety of options such as Taqueria El Rey on 24th and Q Streets. I also recommend Rivera’s Mexican Food at 120th and Blondo Streets, where owner Jesus Rivera is also the cook. Try the steak tacos with tender, well-seasoned meat or the shrimp tacos with cilantro slaw (or if you're like me and you love enchiladas, they're great here). And don’t forget to take home the heavenly churros. For more of the real deal, I also featured South Omaha taquerias in last week’s Takeout Tuesday story, thanks to a recommendation from Omaha chef David Utterback, who was nominated this year for the prestigious James Beard Award.
And if you want upscale tacos with an Asian vibe, try the Juan de Fuca Tacos at the new Pacific Eating House near 132nd and Pacific Streets. I had them a couple of months ago with a friend at the restaurant's sister location, Twisted Cork Bistro (temporarily closed), and I have been daydreaming about them ever since. They’re made with miso-glazed salmon, blue corn shells and, wait for it, bacon mayo, and they’re innovative and irresistible.
