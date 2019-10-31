Tyson, America's biggest chicken producer, now makes a plant-based 'nugget.' Is it any good? (copy)

Tyson, America's biggest chicken producer, now makes a plant-based "nugget." We tasted the new nuggets along with a few other veggie options for comparison — and for the poultri-vores among us, there also were Tyson's classic, real chicken nuggets to remind us of the Platonic ideal.

 FOR THE WASHINGTON POST

First there was the egg, then the chicken. (Or was it the other way around?)

Whichever it was, the chicken nugget — that crust-enveloped chunk of bird that’s become a staple of dinners served on high chairs and in fast-food clamshells across the land — definitely came after that. And now, like a rapper shortening his name, there’s just the nugget, the plant-based version of the familiar, dunkable finger food.

Vegetarian nuggets have been around for years, of course, but there’s a potential disrupter in the game: Tyson Foods, the world’s second-largest poultry processor, recently introduced a new chicken-less line called Raised & Rooted. The nuggets are made with pea protein, the coolest kid at the veggie party these days, and the company claims they’ve got both a “cravingly crispy batter” and a great taste.

The decision to dub such veggie-based products simply “nuggets” is an interesting one. “Nugget” is practically synonymous with chicken — and McDonald’s is the reason.

Photos: The Reuben's role in Omaha history

The Reuben sandwich was said to be created in the historic Blackstone Hotel by Reuben Kulakofsky. Since that time, the creation has been born at many Omaha metro restaurants. 

1 of 14

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription