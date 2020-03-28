eCreamery

eCreamery has temporarily rebranded several of its best-selling gourmet ice cream flavors — just to make you smile.

Leave it to eCreamery to sweeten social distancing with limited-edition collections of its hand-crafted gourmet ice cream.

"We took our classic favorites, our very-best-selling ice cream flavors, and gave them new temporary names," said spokeswoman Beth Weiss. 

Because, in times of uncertainty, it's good to maintain a sense of humor. And a good supply of comfort food.

In week two of self-quarantining in greater Omaha, eCreamery introduced the limited-time Premium Comfort Collection featuring four single-pint favors with labels :

  • In Need of an Extra Scoop - Chocolate Cake Ice Cream with Brownie Bites and Fudge.
  • Don’t Postpone Happiness – S’mores Ice Cream.
  • Hey You, Don’t Give Up! - Vanilla Ice Cream with Toffee Crunch.
  • Life Is Better with Ice Cream - Mint Cookie Crunch Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls.
And then there's the 8-pint Ultimate Comfort Collection with equally encouraging labels:

  • Hands Off Literally - Cookies and Cream Ice Cream.
  • Chill out, It’s Called Social Distancing – Vanilla Ice Cream with Cookie Dough.
  • Eating My Emotions – Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Cups and Fudge Swirls.
  • Too Bad I Can’t Share – Brownie Batter Ice Cream.

Friday brought a "cure for the blue chip blues:" The Stock Market Collection. The premium version features: 

  • Dow Jones Pick-Me-Up - Chocolate Cake Ice Cream with Brownie Bites and Fudge.
  • Stock Market Crunch Cream – S’mores Ice Cream.
  • S&P 500 Scoops - Vanilla Ice Cream with Toffee Crunch.
  • Mint for a Rally - Mint Cookie Crunch Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls.

Ultimate version labels include the Market Correction Confection and Bulls, Bears & Bam! Oh My!

"We have a lot of fun making these up," Weiss said. "We have the luxury of being creative on the fly."   

In other good news Friday, eCreamery's Dundee Parlor reopened for take-out only. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. daily. 

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion.

