Chinese restaurant Yummy 365 is open now in Midtown Crossing.
The restaurant took over the space at 3201 Farnam St. previously occupied by the 5168 Brewing Taproom.
Yummy 365's menu features Chinese takeout standbys like fried rice, lo mein, sesame chicken and broccoli beef, among others.
The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit yummy365ne.com or call 402-934-5168.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.