Outdoor music, which had been paused in response to coronavirus concerns, is resuming this weekend at Soaring Wings Vineyards and Brewing near Springfield, said owner Jim Shaw.

The private tasting room falls into a nebulous category in regard to COVID-19-related restrictions for restaurants and bars in Nebraska, Shaw said. "We're in no-man's land."

He paused wine-and-beer tastings and switched to carryout and local delivery only in mid-March when Gov. Pete Ricketts closed restaurant dining rooms. The recent relaxing of rules to allow dine-in restaurant service with certain restrictions created an opportunity for Shaw to take baby steps toward recovering some business too.

The vineyard's live music series will resume Sunday with guitarist Vince Giambattista playing from 2 to 5 p.m.

"We will still have strict restrictions on occupancy in our tasting room, and no indoor seating," Shaw said.

Orders must be placed indoors and taken outside. Wine and beer by the bottle or growler will be available for purchase, along with plates of cheese, summer sausage and fresh-baked baguettes.

Only one person per party up to a maximum of 10 will be allowed in the tasting room to place orders, and masks will be required.

"No tastings, although a free splash pour may be offered if crowd capacity permits," Shaw said.

While the outdoor venue's seating capacity hovers around 3,000, Shaw said crowd size will be monitored and limited if groups cannot maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing on blankets and lawn chairs. Groups must have 10 or fewer people.

"All groups must practice social distancing," Shaw said. "Half of our under-roof outdoor seating has been removed to promote that."

The vineyard and tasting room is located at 17111 S. 138th St., one mile south of Springfield.

Business has fallen off 80% since mid-March in direct response to COVID-19 concerns, according to the winemaker-brewmaster.

"We're just trying to do the best we can as safe as we can," Shaw said of his decision to resume the Sunday music series. "We're already into what typically is our high-traffic season. If we don't do something, our business is going to suffer even more."

His plan to to "see how Sunday goes" and make a decision about also resuming a Friday night concert series that typically carries a cover charge.

"The main thing is that no one is sitting indoors," Shaw said.

Soaring Wings offers takeout and local delivery from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For event information, visit soaringwingswine.com.

