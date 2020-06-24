Chinese restaurant Yummy 365 is open now in Midtown Crossing.

The restaurant took over the space at 3201 Farnam St. previously occupied by the 5168 Brewing Taproom.

Yummy 365's menu features Chinese takeout standbys like fried rice, lo mein, sesame chicken and broccoli beef, among others.

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit yummy365ne.com or call 402-934-5168.

Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email