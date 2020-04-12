grilled cheese

If you’re bored with your usual sandwich, give this honey apple grilled cheese recipe a try.

Sunday is National Grilled Cheese Day, and who doesn’t love a good grilled cheese sandwich? In honor of this “holiday,” I tried my hand at a more complex version. And it is delicious! Next time the craving strikes, break out of the mold and try this recipe for the cheesiest sandwich ever.

Honey apple grilled cheese

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 slices sourdough bread

1 slice smoked Gouda cheese

1 slice Muenster cheese

1 slice Havarti cheese

¼ apple (sliced)

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ cup mayonnaise

Dill weed, to taste

Honey, to taste

Directions

1. Set a griddle or pan to med-low heat.

2. Sprinkle dill weed on both sides of the Havarti cheese. Set aside. (If you have premade dill Havarti, skip this step.)

3. Combine the garlic powder and mayo. Spread the mixture on the inside of the sourdough. Toast the opposite side of the bread.

4. Place Gouda and Muenster cheese on one slice of bread and dill Havarti on the other.

5. Heat on griddle or in pan. Once cheese is melted, layer one side of the bread with apple slices. (If the cheese is not melting in the pan, broil in the oven for a few minutes.)

6. Drizzle honey over the apple slices.

7. Close the sandwich, slice and serve warm.

