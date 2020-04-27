Omaha-area locations of Potbelly Sandwich Shop have launched an Adopt a Doctor program that lets customers pay for box lunches that will be donated to medical workers.
Omaha’s Potbellys are partnering with Immanuel Medical Center. Each donated lunch includes a sandwich, chips and a cookie.
The area Potbelly locations are near 120th and Blondo Streets, 74th and Dodge Streets, and 72nd Street and Giles Road.
First they steal $10 million from PPP before being shamed into giving it back and now this lameness. If you want to donate to DR's and nurses just do it. Don't try to shame your customers into doing it for you.
Also, I hope you made them pay for the advertising.
