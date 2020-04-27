Omaha-area locations of Potbelly Sandwich Shop have launched an Adopt a Doctor program that lets customers pay for box lunches that will be donated to medical workers.

Omaha’s Potbellys are partnering with Immanuel Medical Center. Each donated lunch includes a sandwich, chips and a cookie.

The area Potbelly locations are near 120th and Blondo Streets, 74th and Dodge Streets, and 72nd Street and Giles Road.

402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com

