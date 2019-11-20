Brownie Bar opened last week at 12th and Leavenworth Streets in the old Oma's Deli.

The bakery gives patrons the chance to build their own treats, starting with three types of brownies: traditional, blondie and dark chocolate. Several varieties of frostings and toppings are available, including strawberry, hot fudge and dulce de leche. 

A naked brownie is $4; one with two toppings is $5. The brownies look like small loaves, so everyone gets a chewy edge, and they're bigger than your normal brownie. 

Co-owner and baker Jim Friedman said the business started after he and his partner, Michael Mitilier, noticed a dearth of bakeries focusing on brownies in the Omaha area. They tried several combinations of brownies on friends at their home, then picked the most popular and started selling them at farmers markets this summer. 

Then the partners happened across the vacant Oma's, which closed in July, and they snatched it up because they needed commercial kitchens. They also operate Pop-Up Omaha, which offers local products such as popcorn, honey and beauty items, in the same location.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

