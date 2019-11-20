Brownie Bar opened last week at 12th and Leavenworth Streets in the old Oma's Deli.
The bakery gives patrons the chance to build their own treats, starting with three types of brownies: traditional, blondie and dark chocolate. Several varieties of frostings and toppings are available, including strawberry, hot fudge and dulce de leche.
A naked brownie is $4; one with two toppings is $5. The brownies look like small loaves, so everyone gets a chewy edge, and they're bigger than your normal brownie.
Co-owner and baker Jim Friedman said the business started after he and his partner, Michael Mitilier, noticed a dearth of bakeries focusing on brownies in the Omaha area. They tried several combinations of brownies on friends at their home, then picked the most popular and started selling them at farmers markets this summer.
Then the partners happened across the vacant Oma's, which closed in July, and they snatched it up because they needed commercial kitchens. They also operate Pop-Up Omaha, which offers local products such as popcorn, honey and beauty items, in the same location.
1 of 17
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christy Creme, a tiny seasonal ice cream and burger shack nestled in a Council Bluffs neighborhood, is celebrating its 65th season in business this summer. Their menu consists of cones, sundaes, malts, milkshakes, floats and a new sherbet flavor every day.
Coneflower is giving your old favorites a run for their money with creative-but-palatable flavors, a 'farm-to-cone' approach that means all milk and cream is local, seasonal flavors and toppings so homemade they even make their own sprinkles.
Sarah Baker Hansen said the soft serve ice cream at Dairy Chef came close to Zesto’s — thick and creamy. But part of the charm of eating at a place like this is simply the experience, she said. Order at a window, take a seat at a picnic table, enjoy.
Address: 3223 N. 204th St., Elkhorn
Phone: 402-289-4414
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
At Dairy Twist in Bellevue, you'll find "ice cream so airy that it might have been whipped like butter," according to Sarah Baker Hansen's 2014 ice cream Food Prowl.
Address: 2211 Lincoln Road, Bellevue
Phone: 402-292-1303
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dolci Old Market offers ice cream treats and petite Italian desserts. Sarah Baker Hansen said "kids will love the ice cream, and parents will love the Italian classics, sized for a perfect after-dinner treat while strolling the Old Market."
The ice cream at Freezing is chopped, spread and rolled on a freezing cold surface before being served. Among the flavors at Freezing are the Monkey Business, the Giant Green and the Miss Nilla Waffles.
At Goodrich you’ll find all kinds of ice cream treats, including cones, sundaes, malts, shakes, floats, banana splits and more. They’re known for their fun ice cream flavors, too, such as bubble gum (with multi-colored bubble gum pieces).
Goodrich Dairy has multiple locations in the area. To see the full list, click here.
At Helados Santa Fe in South Omaha, Sarah Baker Hansen found surprises during her 2014 Food Prowl for the best ice cream. The restaurant’s “bread” ice cream was named the best creative flavor, and the taste testers loved the strawberry ice cream, which was full of dried, gummy bits of fruit.
Sarah Baker Hansen wrote of her experience: "The chocolate, actually Mexican chocolate, tasted strongly of cinnamon, similar to one of those red cinnamon disc candies."
Address: 4002 S. 24th St.
Phone: 402-734-6059
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Mixins offers rolled ice cream and is located just west of the Old Market. Their rolled ice cream comes in an assortment of flavors — cotton candy, birthday cake and strawberry cheesecake, to name a few — and toppings.
