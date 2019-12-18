A New York-based food editor and writer said her job this year took her across the United States, as well as to Mexico and the United Kingdom.

On her travels, said Kate Krader of Bloomberg News, she found 19 dishes everyone should have eaten this year. And two of them were in Omaha.

She raved about the Cinnamon Cayenne Pinwheels at Farine + Four, Ellie Pegler's bakery at 3020 Leavenworth St.

"(Pegler) uses clever flourishes to jump off classics such as the cinnamon roll. Her version is made with flaky, laminated croissant dough that's sprinkled with a cayenne-cinnamon sugar blend, then finished with a swash of nutty, brown-butter frosting to cool it down," Krader said.

She also loved the Seared Wagyu at Yoshitomo, 6009 Maple St. in Benson.

"Chef Dave Utterback is a disciple of elite Japanese sushi spots and imports a lot of his fish from Asia. Still, because he's in Nebraska, Utterback found it hard not to add beef to his 17-course omakase. He rubs local wagyu with koji, a Japanese rice starter that has the effect of hacking the dry-aging process, then sears it quickly and finishes the supple beef with sea urchin butter to add a lingering bite," she said.

Savvy local foodies probably already know about these treats, but now the whole country is informed.

